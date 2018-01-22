T-rex rocks Portland, Maine

(AP) - His name means "king of the tyrant lizards", but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party.

Make that many T. rexes.

Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.

Dozens of T. rexes danced, growled and milled around.

One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur's gaping mouth.

Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook.

