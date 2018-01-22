Amazon to debut store without checkout in downtown Seattle

A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.More
A Chattanooga residential and commercial developer has purchased BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's riverfront site. Riverton, LLC purchased the 210 acres on the Tennessee River for $8.1 million.More
Signs posted at visitor information stands and restrooms stated it is not a feasible attempt to prohibit all access to NPS properties and said, "Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor's own risk."More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
A North Carolina man who made headlines when he was caught for break-ins after winning a doughnut-eating contest has been arrested again. And this time he's accused of stealing from a doughnut shop.More
Kansas doughnut chain is using the latest social media stunt, the Tide Pod challenge, to promote a new kind of doughnut.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
A man is in jail following a police chase that began in Dade County, GA, and ended in Marion County, TN.More
The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Soddy-Daisy Sunday morning.More
