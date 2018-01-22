Philadelphia police keeping the streets smooth for Eagles' fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.

But before they did, the "Crisco Cops," as the workers called themselves, were out to keep things smooth -- literally.

They greased the light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.

During the fourth quarter of the game, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter.

While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats."

