Afternoon showers and storms

Good Monday. A cool front moving through will bring in some showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. I don't expect any severe weather in terms of hail or tornadoes, but some brief heavy rain along with lightning and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and evening storms. Rainfall amounts will range from .25" to .50" with locally higher amounts. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will see some cooler air sliding in behind the front. We will start at 42 in the morning, but only climb to 51 in the afternoon. Wednesday will be cool and pleasant with temps ranging from 31 in the morning to 50 in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will continue to sport lows of about 30 degrees with highs in the mid to upper 50s both days.

Saturday we will be a bit warmer with a high of 60 in the afternoon. More rain will move in with another passing front Saturday night. Sunday we will clear out and be a bit cooler with a high of 53.

David Karnes

