Coroner: Tom Petty died of drug overdose

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Petty's death was due to an accidental drug overdose and his family says it's because he performed more than 50 concerts with a fractured hip.

Petty's wife and daughter and the Los Angeles coroner released Petty's toxicology report, which show he had a mix of Fentanyl, Oxycodone, sedatives and an antidepressant in his system.

Petty's family says in a statement on the day he died, Petty had just found out his hip fracture was actually a hip break.

They say their feeling is that Petty's pain was "simply unbearable and was the cause for his overuse of medication."

Petty died in October a few days after wrapping up a tour.

