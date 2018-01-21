Two high ranking officials resign from Bradley County Sheriff's Office

Two high ranking officials within the Bradley County Sheriff's Office have resigned.

A spokesman said Chief Deputy Brian Smith and Director of Administration Arnold Botts stepped down.

Chief Deputy Smith told Sheriff Watson that "he is exploring business opportunities in the private sector, while Botts mentioned the timing was right for his family."



Sheriff Eric Watson released a statement on Sunday:

“Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is fortunate to have had public servants as talented and as dedicated as Chief Smith and Director Botts. While I will miss their counsel, I wish them and their families the very best. They are among the most respected leaders at the sheriff’s office regarding professionalism and accountability. I want to wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Criminal Investigations Captain Steve Lawson resigned earlier this month from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. He is planning to run for sheriff of Bradley County.

More than a week ago, charges against Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson were dropped.

