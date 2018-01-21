How to match your workout to your personality type

Kansas doughnut chain is using the latest social media stunt, the Tide Pod challenge, to promote a new kind of doughnut.More
The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Soddy-Daisy Sunday morning.More
The National Park Service is one of the many government services affected by the shutdown, including Point Park. Point Park remains closed to the public.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
The vehicle took out a power line, before overturning in a wooded area, causing one lane to close.More
There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
A man is in jail following a police chase that began in Dade County, GA, and ended in Marion County, TN.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
Saturday, thousands of Chattanoogans joined millions of people across the country for a Women's March. There were guest speakers and singing before people marched, carried signs, and chanted along the 1.8 mile route.More
Around 4:30 am, police were notified that two people had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.More
Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
