Home total loss following early Sunday fire

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Soddy-Daisy Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 4:00 am that the home at 804 Sluder Lane was on fire.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and the house was a total loss.

The homeowner told firefighters that damage is estimated at $120,000. This estimate does not include what was inside the home.