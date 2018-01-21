Home total loss following early Sunday fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Home total loss following early Sunday fire

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photos courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept Photos courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept
Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept
Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept
Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept Photo courtesy of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Dept
SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department was called to a house fire in Soddy-Daisy Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 4:00 am that the home at 804 Sluder Lane was on fire.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and the house was a total loss. 

The homeowner told firefighters that damage is estimated at $120,000. This estimate does not include what was inside the home.

