Truck driver's trial to begin in Tennessee fatal crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A trial is set to begin in Tennessee for a Kentucky truck driver charged in the deaths of six people in a 2015 interstate crash.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 42-year-old Benjamin Brewer is set to go on trial Monday in Hamilton County Circuit Court in Chattanooga. A 16-member jury was chosen in Nashville last week.

Federal investigators have said the June 2015 crash on Interstate 75 near Chattanooga likely happened because Brewer, who failed to slow down in a construction zone, was probably fatigued and had taken methamphetamine.

Brewer, of London, Kentucky, is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault and three other counts of driving violations.

Brewer's trial was postponed twice last year.

