Bledsoe County's Gabe Boring commits to UTC

Head coach Tom Arth and the Chattanooga Mocs were able to land the fifth-ranked punter in the country for the class of 2018. And they didn't have to go very far to get him.

Bledsoe County's Gabe Boring announced on twitter Sunday that he has committed to the Chattanooga Mocs.

Boring was named the 2017 Mr. Football Kicker of the Year last season, marking the first player in Bledsoe County's history to win the Mr. Football award.

Boring was perfect on 11 extra-point kicks, and was 5-of-6 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 47 yards. He also led the area with a 47-yard punting average as well.