Doughnut-eating champ charged with stealing from Dunkin

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
The vehicle took out a power line, before overturning in a wooded area, causing one lane to close.More
There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
A man is in jail following a police chase that began in Dade County, GA, and ended in Marion County, TN.More
The flu virus might be spread not only by coughing and sneezing, but also simply by breathing, researchers say in a new report.More
Saturday, thousands of Chattanoogans joined millions of people across the country for a Women's March. There were guest speakers and singing before people marched, carried signs, and chanted along the 1.8 mile route.More
Around 4:30 am, police were notified that two people had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.More
Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
