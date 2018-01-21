Fowler vows to press forward on 'bathroom bill' with new Tenness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fowler vows to press forward on 'bathroom bill' with new Tennessee House sponsor

Posted: Updated:
By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -

The head of a social conservative group says he's found a new House sponsor for a bill to require the Tennessee attorney general's office to either defend school systems sued over their transgender bathroom and locker room policies or fund the costs of outside counsel.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.