Pence accuses Congress of playing politics with military pay

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

President Donald Trump's efforts to show that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016 appear to have stalled.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

The town manager of a rural Maine community says he's the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to "voluntarily separate.".

Arkansas-based Walmart's closing of its Express stores in small towns across the Midwest and South has affected basic government services from police protection to parks.

An indoor cycling track is opening in Detroit that is expected to draw bike riders from across the U.S. while giving inner-city youth an opportunity to participate in the fast-moving and growing sport.

Authorities say a gun-wielding Florida man was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

By KEN THOMAS, Associated Press

NEAR THE SYRIAN BORDER (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence, weighing in from the Middle East on the shutdown in Washington, accused the U.S. Congress of playing politics with military pay, and told American soldiers stationed near the Syrian border that the Trump administration would demand that lawmakers reopen the government.

Pence said they deserved their pay and benefits and service members and their families "shouldn't have to worry about getting paid."

"Despite bipartisan support for a budget resolution, a minority in the Senate has decided to play politics with military pay," Pence said at the base, speaking in front of a large U.S. flag and a line of soldiers dressed in military fatigues. "But you deserve better."

The vice president spoke as Democrats and Republicans in Congress showed little indication of progress on negotiations to end the government shutdown in a feud over immigration and spending. While Pence did not identify the culprits by party affiliation, Republicans argue that Democrats are blocking additional funding for the Pentagon by keeping the government closed.

During a shutdown, all military members are required to report for work as usual. Their paychecks will delayed if the shutdown lasts beyond Feb. 1, because pay is issued only twice a month.

On Sunday, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney also complained about the shutdown's potential impact on the military but acknowledged that troops were all but certain to get their pay.

"Traditionally every single time there's a shutdown, Congress has voted to go and pay them retroactively and we support that," Mulvaney told CBS' "Face the Nation."

Pence said the Trump administration would "demand that they reopen the government" and will not reopen negotiations "on illegal immigration" until Congress reopens the government. "We're going to get this fixed. We're going to meet our obligations to you and your families," Pence said. He added, "I urge you, on behalf of your commander in chief, set aside any distractions, mind your mission, take care of one another."

Landing aboard a C-17 military aircraft, Pence visited the undisclosed military base in the Middle East following his meetings in Amman with Jordan's King Abdullah II. Journalists covering the vice president were asked to withhold the name and location of the base, and the number of troops stationed here, because of security and diplomatic concerns.

The 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing is stationed at the base and has dropped nearly half of the munitions during the operation to destroy the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. Pence credited the troops' "heroic actions" to dismantle terror organizations in the region.

"We will not rest, we will not relent, until we hunt down and destroy ISIS at its source," he said.

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at @KThomasDC.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.