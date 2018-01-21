CPD investigating Sunday shooting on Lillian Lane

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an early Sunday shooting.

Around 4:30 am, police were notified that two people had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victims', identified as 23-year-old Ivy Johnson and 26-year-old Cordarrius Johnson, injuries are non-life-threatening. They told police that they were sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect shot them.

Investigators have determined that the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating and following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with additional information about this shooting to call them at 423-698-2525.