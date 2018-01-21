Aircraft maintenance venture boosting presence at Chattanooga Ai - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Aircraft maintenance venture boosting presence at Chattanooga Airport

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Aircraft maintenance venture West Star Aviation has signed a deal with a key jet-maker that will bring more business to Chattanooga.

According to reports, the deal will support the company's $20 million expansion here in the Scenic City.

Company spokeswoman Debi Cunningham says West Star expects to add between 50 and 75 workers this year at its Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport facilities to handle the growth. She says West Star already employs 68 people at the airport.

Cunningham says West Star has finalized a service center agreement with private business aircraft maker Embraer Executive Jets for work in Chattanooga.

Airport officials say West Star is tripling its footprint at the airport by adding 80,000 square feet of hangar space. It also will have 32,000 square feet of support space.

