One lane closed on Hixson Pike due to overturned car

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police officers responded to a car accident that could leave some Hixson residents without power. 

A car described as a Chevrolet Camaro went airborne during a turn on Hixson Pike. The vehicle took out a power line before overturning in a wooded area, resulting in the closure of one lane.

Officials have not released details on how many passengers were inside the car, or if there were any injuries.

