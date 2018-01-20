Titans hire Mike Vrabel as new coach after quick search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey.



The Titans announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with Vrabel. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.



Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mularkey on Monday. Mularkey went 21-22 and led the franchise to its first playoff victory in 14 years.



Tennessee also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks - who satisfied the Rooney rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate - and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.



Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement it was easy to see Vrabel's commanding presence and relationship with general manager Jon Robinson.

