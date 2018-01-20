Titans hire Mike Vrabel as new coach after quick search - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans hire Mike Vrabel as new coach after quick search

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have hired Houston defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as their new coach in a fast search that wrapped up after three interviews and just five days after firing Mike Mularkey.
    
The Titans announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with Vrabel. A news conference is scheduled for Monday.
    
Vrabel was the first person Tennessee interviewed after firing Mularkey on Monday. Mularkey went 21-22 and led the franchise to its first playoff victory in 14 years.
    
Tennessee also interviewed Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Wilks - who satisfied the Rooney rule requiring teams to interview at least one minority candidate - and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur.
    
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk says in a statement it was easy to see Vrabel's commanding presence and relationship with general manager Jon Robinson.


    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.