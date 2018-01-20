Tennessee home once occupied by famed coach to be demolished

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A house occupied long ago by famed University of Tennessee football coach Gen. Robert Neyland is scheduled to be demolished this spring after falling into disrepair.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that the white-washed brick house is where Neyland and his wife lived during his first years as Tennessee's head coach.

It's also where artist Russell Briscoe lived from 1930 through the mid-1960s. Briscoe is known for his American folk paintings depicting historical places and events of Knoxville.

Now, more than 50 years after UT purchased the house in 1965, its condition has deteriorated. Demolition is scheduled for this spring, but a definite timeline hasn't been set.

The university says the connections to Briscoe and Neyland were notable, but not enough to justify saving the house or investing in repairs.

