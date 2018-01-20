Tennessee home once occupied by famed coach to be demolished

Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, a man was killed in the fire. West says the man's wife made it out of the home with the help of a neighbor.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, a man was killed in the fire. West says the man's wife made it out of the home with the help of a neighbor.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
A government shutdown could mean national parks will be closed to visitors. It could also affect federal workers and members of military reserve forces.More
A government shutdown could mean national parks will be closed to visitors. It could also affect federal workers and members of military reserve forces.More
Officers say they attempted to stop the suspects for "driving recklessly." They then took off and lead multiple agencies down the interstate about 20 miles away and eventually crashed on Birmingham and Cummings Highways in the Lookout Valley area.More
Officers say they attempted to stop the suspects for "driving recklessly." They then took off and lead multiple agencies down the interstate about 20 miles away and eventually crashed on Birmingham and Cummings Highways in the Lookout Valley area.More
The beloved musician's system showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, according to a statement from Jonathan Lucas, the chief medical examiner for the coroner's office.More
The beloved musician's system showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, according to a statement from Jonathan Lucas, the chief medical examiner for the coroner's office.More
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was called to the home on Wilkes Avenue after reports of "an unwanted party."More
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was called to the home on Wilkes Avenue after reports of "an unwanted party."More