UPDATE: Athens Utilities Board restores water following water main break

UPDATE: The AUB says that all customers impacted by the break should have water again.

The AUB posted an update on Facebook that says, "crews were able to valve off the leak after locating the break on an embankment near Oostanaula Creek. Customers experienced water loss due to the large leak pulling water away from other areas, which reduced pressure and caused complete loss of service in areas toward Englewood."

The AUB does not expect the repair to take long.

PREVIOUS STORY: Crews with the Athens Utilities Board and another agency are working to repair a water main break on South White Street.

The AUB posted on Facebook Saturday morning that the break is at the bridge, just west of the Kangaroo Station.

The post goes on to say that an estimated time of completion for the repair is not known at this time.

The break is causing customers to lose water. Crews are working as quickly as possible to get everyone back in service.?

