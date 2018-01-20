How to detect if it's too dry in your home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How to detect if it's too dry in your home

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Beggs, Meteorologist/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As the air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry.

Do you get shocked?

This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly charged. When this charge comes in contact with an opposite charge like a door nob, a shock is generated!

A quick way to reduce the dryness in your home is, of course, to use a humidifier and lack the usage of a bathroom fan. Let the water from the bath and shower evaporate water into the air in your home.

Have a weather-related story idea? Feel free to email Meteorologist Brittany Beggs.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Signs of government shutdown spotty but symbolic

    Signs of government shutdown spotty but symbolic

    Saturday, January 20 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-21 02:59:07 GMT
    Trump administration pledge to minimize the impact of a government shutdown faces an early test as a number of iconic American landmarks announced they would be closed.More
    Trump administration pledge to minimize the impact of a government shutdown faces an early test as a number of iconic American landmarks announced they would be closed.More

  • The Latest: Senate GOP plans a vote aimed at ending shutdown

    The Latest: Senate GOP plans a vote aimed at ending shutdown

    Saturday, January 20 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-21 02:59:00 GMT
    Republicans and Democrats appear to be no closer to ending a government shutdown, and the White House is indicating it's waiting for Democrats to drop their demand that a funding bill include protections for...More
    Republicans and Democrats appear to be no closer to ending a government shutdown, and the White House is indicating it's waiting for Democrats to drop their demand that a funding bill include protections for "Dreamers.".More

  • How to detect if it's too dry in your home

    How to detect if it's too dry in your home

    Saturday, January 20 2018 8:45 PM EST2018-01-21 01:45:16 GMT

    There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry. Do you get shocked? This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly cha...

    More

    There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry. Do you get shocked? This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly cha...

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.