How to detect if it's too dry in your home

There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As the air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry.

Do you get shocked?

This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly charged. When this charge comes in contact with an opposite charge like a door nob, a shock is generated!

A quick way to reduce the dryness in your home is, of course, to use a humidifier and lack the usage of a bathroom fan. Let the water from the bath and shower evaporate water into the air in your home.

