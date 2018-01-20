How to detect if it's too dry in your home

There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry. Do you get shocked? This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly cha...More
There are 5 1/2 weeks left of the Meteorological winter and 8 1/2 weeks until the spring equinox. As air in you're home may still be dry from the cold weather, here is a quick way to detect if it's too dry. Do you get shocked? This is a sure way there isn't enough moisture in the air. H2O is a conductor of neutrons, electrons, and photons. When H2O is removed, or there is less of it available, dry air insulated the neutrons, electrons, and photons and allows these to get highly cha...More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
The Statue of Liberty is not accepting huddled masses at this time, but the beleaguered U.S. Post Office is still processing packages and delivering mail after lawmakers failed to pass a spending bill on Friday, sending the federal government into shutdown limbo.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, a man was killed in the fire. West says the man's wife made it out of the home with the help of a neighbor.More
Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, a man was killed in the fire. West says the man's wife made it out of the home with the help of a neighbor.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
Several Tennessee and Georgia politicians have released statements about the government shutdown.More
Saturday, thousands of Chattanoogans joined millions of people across the country for a Women's March. There were guest speakers and singing before people marched, carried signs, and chanted along the 1.8 mile route.More
Saturday, thousands of Chattanoogans joined millions of people across the country for a Women's March. There were guest speakers and singing before people marched, carried signs, and chanted along the 1.8 mile route.More
A government shutdown could mean national parks will be closed to visitors. It could also affect federal workers and members of military reserve forces.More
A government shutdown could mean national parks will be closed to visitors. It could also affect federal workers and members of military reserve forces.More