Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative receives $8-million loan for broadband service

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Corp received a multi-million dollar loan Friday to help improve broadband access. 

The USDA announced in November that it is loaning more than $200-million in infrastructure projects to deliver broadband to under-served rural communities.

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative was loaned $7,855,000. 

The utility will now be able to provide new or improved broadband access for more than 2,000 customers in Dunlap and Pikeville.

