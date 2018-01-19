Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative receives $8-million loan for broadband service

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative Corp received a multi-million dollar loan Friday to help improve broadband access.

The USDA announced in November that it is loaning more than $200-million in infrastructure projects to deliver broadband to under-served rural communities.

Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative was loaned $7,855,000.

The utility will now be able to provide new or improved broadband access for more than 2,000 customers in Dunlap and Pikeville.

