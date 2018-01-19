UPDATE: One person killed in Cleveland house fire

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly house fire Friday night.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at a home on 4th Street SE at Wildwood Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, an elderly man was killed in the fire. West says a woman also lived in the home and made it out with the help of a neighbor.

Fire officials believe the fire started from a space heater.

The names of the victims have not been released.

