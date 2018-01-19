UPDATE: One person killed in Cleveland house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: One person killed in Cleveland house fire

Posted: Updated:
Photo by WRCB reporter Kasey Freeman. Photo by WRCB reporter Kasey Freeman.
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly house fire Friday night.

It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. at a home on 4th Street SE at Wildwood Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, an elderly man was killed in the fire. West says a woman also lived in the home and made it out with the help of a neighbor.

Fire officials believe the fire started from a space heater.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.