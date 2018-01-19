Vols' land four-star wide receiver Jordan Young

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt had been looking for another wide receiver to add to the class of 2018, and Friday he landed a big one.



Four-star wide receiver Jordan Young committed to the big orange, and posted this tweet thanking his family and friends.

The Conyers, Georgia native didn't have a ranking until just a few days ago, but was recently given four stars by 247Sports.

Young joins Alontae Taylor as the other wide receiver in the class.

