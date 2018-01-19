Vols' land four-star wide receiver Jordan Young - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols' land four-star wide receiver Jordan Young

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt had been looking for another wide receiver to add to the class of 2018, and Friday he landed a big one.

Four-star wide receiver Jordan Young committed to the big orange, and posted this tweet thanking his family and friends.

The Conyers, Georgia native didn't have a ranking until just a few days ago, but was recently given four stars by 247Sports.

Young joins Alontae Taylor as the other wide receiver in the class.
 

