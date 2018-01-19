Complaint filed with Freedom From Religion Foundation over prayer at Bradley Central High

Bradley Central High School is under fire for a prayer delivered over the loudspeaker before a football game.

An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says the district must take immediate action to end the practice of prayer at school sponsored events.

This comes after an employee filed a complaint with the foundation, saying an announcer prayed over the loudspeaker during an October 13th football game at Bradley Central High School.

Channel 3 obtained video of that prayer.

You can can hear the announcer instruct everyone in the crowd to rise and ask that they remove their hats for the prayer. Then you can hear the prayer that the Freedom From Religion Foundation says was led by a student.

"Alright, everyone please bow your heads," the student said. "Dear Lord, thank you for getting everyone here safe tonight."

The prayer lasted for about 20 seconds.

Freedom From Religion officials call the prayer a constitutional violation, citing a Supreme Court ruling in 2000 that said it was not okay to pray over loudspeakers at public school athletic events.

They go on in the letter to say, "public school events must be secular to protect the freedom of conscience of all students."

The letter asks the school district to respond with a solution.

Channel 3 asked the Bradley County schools attorney for a statement and have not yet heard back.

