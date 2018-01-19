Alabama promotes Mike Locksley to OC, adds two more coaches

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn't have to go very far to find his new offensive coordinator.

After former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took the same position with the Buffalo Bills, Alabama promoted Mike Locksley to the position, marking the Crimson Tide's fourth offensive coordinator in two years.

Locksley spent the past two seasons on Alabama's staff. This past season he served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and in 2016 he was an offensive analyst for the Tide.

Locksley wasn't the only coaching change this week. Alabama has reportedly hired Josh Gattis as its new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. Gattis was previously Penn State's receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Alabama also announced Thursday that Jeff Banks, who was previously at Texas A&M the last five years, will be the new special teams coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

