Tennessee Valley could feel effects of possible government shutdown

Hours remain before a potential government shutdown would go into effect. That's if Congress can't strike a deal.

A government shutdown could mean national parks will be closed to visitors. It could also affect federal workers and members of military reserve forces.

The weather is starting to feel nice again for Sally Clark who enjoys walking the trails of the Chickamauga Battlefield. It's part of the National Park Service.

"It's peaceful and it's historic and it actually feels sacred because of all that went on here," Clark said.

A possible government shutdown could stop Clark from walking on the park grounds.

The last time this happened was in 2013 when all visitor facilities were closed at the Chickamauga Battlefield and at Point Park. The gates there were chained and padlocked.

Only the main roads like Lafayette Road and McFarland Gap stayed open.

"The beauty is still here. If you can get in and walk, I would still walk, but that's yet to be seen if they do shut down these major roads in here," Clark said.

The shut down could also extend to parts of the Naval Operational Support Center on Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga.

Officials say one person would be impacted and drills for more than 100 members of the reserve force would be canceled.

As for the park, rangers said they're putting together contingency plans if Congress can't come to an agreement. The U.S. Department of Interior is working to keep some national parks open.

"It's sad, but I'm hoping they will get it together in Washington and pull this thing together," Clark said.

If a spending bill isn't passed, some services would still be in effect.

Social Security checks would go out, the post office will be open, and Medicare and Medicaid should still pay out benefits.