Dunlap police arrest sex offender found on school property

The beloved musician's system showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, according to a statement from Jonathan Lucas, the chief medical examiner for the coroner's office.More
The beloved musician's system showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, according to a statement from Jonathan Lucas, the chief medical examiner for the coroner's office.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
An employee of the school sent video of the prayer to the Freedom From Religion Foundation.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Officers say they attempted to stop the suspects for "driving recklessly." They then took off and lead multiple agencies down the interstate about 20 miles away and eventually crashed on Birmingham and Cummings Highways in the Lookout Valley area.More
Officers say they attempted to stop the suspects for "driving recklessly." They then took off and lead multiple agencies down the interstate about 20 miles away and eventually crashed on Birmingham and Cummings Highways in the Lookout Valley area.More
The 13 starving siblings held captive in a California house hardly ever saw the sun and were allowed, a prosecutor said Thursday, to eat only one rationed meal a day and shower just once a year.More
The 13 starving siblings held captive in a California house hardly ever saw the sun and were allowed, a prosecutor said Thursday, to eat only one rationed meal a day and shower just once a year.More
It's unclear what or who they are looking for at this time.More
It's unclear what or who they are looking for at this time.More
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was called to the home on Wilkes Avenue after reports of "an unwanted party."More
A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was called to the home on Wilkes Avenue after reports of "an unwanted party."More
Ice ice baby: ice machine causes local spot to clean up after inspector's visit.More
Ice ice baby: ice machine causes local spot to clean up after inspector's visit.More
Deputies said the shooting started after an altercation.More
Deputies said the shooting started after an altercation.More
Two people have been injured in a house fire in Marion County.More
Two people have been injured in a house fire in Marion County.More
TSA officers said they detected a suspicious item in one of their carry-on bags Thursday.More
TSA officers said they detected a suspicious item in one of their carry-on bags Thursday.More