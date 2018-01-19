Dunlap police arrest sex offender found on school property - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dunlap police arrest sex offender found on school property

Dunlap police arrested a sex offender after he was found on school property with three children inside his van.

A detective pulled over 37-year-old Jonathon Eric Kelly near the intersection of Elm Street and Buddy Skyles Road.

Kelly is classified as a "Violent Against Children Sex Offender," according to the Dunlap Police Department. 

The mother of the children were also in the vehicle. She claimed that she had recently met Kelly and was not aware that he was a sex offender.

Kelly was released from prison in November of 2017 and is currently on probation.

He was arrested Friday and is being held in the Sequatchie County Jail without bond.

