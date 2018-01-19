District 6 School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek 3rd term

Hamilton County School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek a third term as District 6 representative.

Galloway, a longtime Lookout Valley teacher and coach, told Eyewitness News, "I will continue to remain active in the schools, but I have grandchildren who are growing up, and I don't want to miss any of their events." He said he was a supporter of new Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. "I think he's off to a great start, and I want to see how far he can take us."

Galloway was first elected in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014. He said he is supporting the candidacy of Jenny Hill for the District 6 position, but stopped short of endorsing her. "I think she is a great candidate, and would do an excellent job, but I need to wait to see if anyone else plans to run before I make a definite statement," Galloway said.

Galloway says he is proud of many accomplishments during his two terms, and not just for his district. "I'm glad we're getting a multi-purpose room for Lookout Valley Elementary, and a new field house for the high school football program, but we still need a gym. It's hard to overlook the needs of the county at large, and I'm proud that I have also supported new construction for the parts of the county that have the most growth."

Galloway's seat is one of five School Board positions on the ballot in 2018. Joe Smith (District 3), Karitsa Mosley Jones (District 5), and Steve Highlander (District 9) have picked up their positions to run for re-election, and have no opposition at this point. David Testerman (District 8) has said he plans to run again, and will face opposition from Tucker McClendon. Other candidates may also enter the races before the April 5th qualifying deadline. The election is set for August 2nd.