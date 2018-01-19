District 6 School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek 3rd te - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

District 6 School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek 3rd term

Posted: Updated:
Joe Galloway Joe Galloway
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek a third term as District 6 representative.  

Galloway, a longtime Lookout Valley teacher and coach, told Eyewitness News, "I will continue to remain active in the schools, but I have grandchildren who are growing up, and I don't want to miss any of their events."  He said he was a supporter of new Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson.  "I think he's off to a great start, and I want to see how far he can take us."

Galloway was first elected in 2010, and was re-elected in 2014.  He said he is supporting the candidacy of Jenny Hill for the District 6 position, but stopped short of endorsing her.  "I think she is a great candidate, and would do an excellent job, but I need to wait to see if anyone else plans to run before I make a definite statement," Galloway said.

Galloway says he is proud of many accomplishments during his two terms, and not just for his district.  "I'm glad we're getting a multi-purpose room for Lookout Valley Elementary, and a new field house for the high school football program, but we still need a gym.  It's hard to overlook the needs of the county at large, and I'm proud that I have also supported new construction for the parts of the county that have the most growth."

Galloway's seat is one of five School Board positions on the ballot in 2018.  Joe Smith (District 3), Karitsa Mosley Jones (District 5), and Steve Highlander (District 9) have picked up their positions to run for re-election, and have no opposition at this point.  David Testerman (District 8) has said he plans to run again, and will face opposition from Tucker McClendon.  Other candidates may also enter the races before the April 5th qualifying deadline.  The election is set for August 2nd.

  • School PatrolMore>>

  • District 6 School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek 3rd term

    District 6 School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek 3rd term

    Friday, January 19 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-01-19 17:04:52 GMT
    Joe GallowayJoe Galloway

    Hamilton County School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek a third term as District 6 representative.   Galloway, a longtime Lookout Valley teacher and coach, told Eyewitness News, "I will continue to remain active in the schools, but I have grandchildren who are growing up, and I don't want to miss any of their events." 

    More

    Hamilton County School Board member Joe Galloway will not seek a third term as District 6 representative.   Galloway, a longtime Lookout Valley teacher and coach, told Eyewitness News, "I will continue to remain active in the schools, but I have grandchildren who are growing up, and I don't want to miss any of their events." 

    More

  • Hamilton County students get mixed results in State Report Card

    Hamilton County students get mixed results in State Report Card

    Thursday, January 11 2018 7:47 AM EST2018-01-11 12:47:12 GMT

    Five months into this school year, the Tennessee Department of Education has finally released the State Report Card for last school year. Again this year, Hamilton County has its share of good news and bad news, when compared to other counties in the region, and across the state.

    More

    Five months into this school year, the Tennessee Department of Education has finally released the State Report Card for last school year. Again this year, Hamilton County has its share of good news and bad news, when compared to other counties in the region, and across the state.

    More

  • Hamilton schools "Community Listening" schedule announced

    Hamilton schools "Community Listening" schedule announced

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-11 00:12:07 GMT
    Dr. Bryan JohnsonDr. Bryan Johnson

    Hamilton County educators are holding a series of community listening meetings.

    More

    Hamilton County educators are holding a series of community listening meetings.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.