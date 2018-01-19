UPDATE: TBI investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County

UPDATE: Authorities say the man shot by a Hamilton County deputy will survive his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was called to the home on Wilkes Avenue after reports of "an unwanted party."

"During the course of the call, a male subject was shot after a confrontation took place with deputies," wrote Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

"The details that led up to the shooting are under investigation by the TBI," wrote Lea in an email to Channel 3.

The deputy's name has not been released. He was not injured in the incident and is on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Lea says his injuries appear to be "non-life threatening".

The TBI will investigate the shooting and provide information to the district attorney so he can determine if the deputy's actions were warranted.

PREVIOUS STORY: We now know the officer-involved shooting in Soddy-Daisy involved a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to a spokesperson for that department, the officer was not injured in the shooting.

"The status of the suspect is not being released at this time nor is the name of the deputy or the suspect," said Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, in an email to Channel 3.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI to conduct the formal investigation. TBI investigators are en route to the scene, according to a tweet sent out shortly after the shooting.

Lea says his department will issue a brief statement shortly. Count on Channel 3 to keep you updated.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting on Wilkes Avenue in Soddy-Daisy.

According to 911 records, the shooting was reported at 9:35 Friday morning.

An ambulance was called to that same address, 1927 Wilkes Avenue, minutes later.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

We have a crew on the way and will pass along updates as we get them.