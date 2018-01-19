UPDATE: TBI responding to an officer-involved shooting in Hamilton County

UPDATE: We now know the officer-involved shooting in Soddy-Daisy involved a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy.

According to a spokesperson for that department, the officer was not injured in the shooting.

"The status of the suspect is not being released at this time nor is the name of the deputy or the suspect," said Matt Lea, spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, in an email to Channel 3.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI to conduct the formal investigation. TBI investigators are en route to the scene, according to a tweet sent out shortly after the shooting.

Lea says his department will issue a brief statement shortly. Count on Channel 3 to keep you updated.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting on Wilkes Avenue in Soddy-Daisy.

According to 911 records, the shooting was reported at 9:35 Friday morning.

An ambulance was called to that same address, 1927 Wilkes Avenue, minutes later.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured.

We have a crew on the way and will pass along updates as we get them.