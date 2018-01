Chattanooga firefighters responded to a duplex fire shortly after 7:00 this morning at 2601 Taylor Street.

The firefighters located the flames in the floor underneath a wood burning stove which was the caused of the fire . The stove was improperly installed, and was not being monitored according to Battalion Chief Don Bowman.

There are two sides of the duplex in which all of the occupants got out safely.

Chief Bowman ruled the fire as accidental.