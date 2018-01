NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia Department of Transportation employee has been killed after his dump truck was hit by a train.

State Patrol Trooper Ross Buchan tells The Newnan Times-Herald that Carey Byron Ellerbee was attempting to cross railroads tracks Thursday morning at an intersection in Moreland. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk says the 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buchan says no one else was hurt in the accident. Ellerbee was the only person in the truck.

The train dragged the truck several hundred yards before coming to a stop.

Following the wreck, county Fire Rescue personnel worked to stop fuel leaking from the train's engine while a third-party company worked to clear debris.

Further details were not reported.