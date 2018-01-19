State gives grants for digital literacy, broadband adoption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state of Tennessee has announced dozens of grants to improve computer and online skills and access to broadband services at libraries.



The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Thursday that libraries in 52 cities and counties are receiving digital literacy and broadband adoption grants.



Public libraries offer free computer and broadband access. Grants will support classes to help people improve basic computer skills, apply for jobs, navigate small business applications and learn online.



The grants also will provide devices and hardware to increase capacity at libraries and provide STEM programming for youth that supports broadband adoption.

Libraries in our area include:

Altamont Public Library – Altamont, TN

Calhoun Public Library – Calhoun, TN

Etowah Carnegie Library – Etowah, TN

May Justus Memorial Library – Monteagle, TN

Meigs County - Decatur Public Library – Decatur, TN

West Polk Public Library – Benton, TN

The grants are part of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, approved by the General Assembly last year.

