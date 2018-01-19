Former French actress speaks out against actresses protesting se - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former French actress speaks out against actresses protesting sex harassment

By Associated Press

PARIS (AP) - A second star French actress has dissed the Time's Up movement in the U.S.

This time, it's Brigitte Bardot, revered as a sex symbol back in the day.

She says actresses protesting sexual harassment are "hypocritical" and "ridiculous" because, Bardot says, many of them "tease" producers to land film parts.

She also says some actresses have gone public with their claims - quoting her here - "so that we talk about them."

In an interview with a Paris weekly, Bardot says she's never been a victim of sexual harassment, though she adds she thought it was - again quoting - "nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little ass."

Recently Catherine Deneuve ripped Time's Up, saying it attacked what she calls "insistent or clumsy hitting-on."

