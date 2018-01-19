Warming through the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warming through the weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Friday!  The warmer weather is FINALLY moving in.  After another bitterly cold start in the 10s we will warm quickly through the day with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.

The weekend looks great.  We will start Saturday in the upper 20s and climb into the low 50s in the afternoon with some clouds building through the day.  Sunday will be great with temps ranging from 39 in the morning to 62 in the afternoon.  We will have mostly cloudy skies, but no rain.

Monday will be warm to start next week with highs in the upper 50s.  A front will bring in about .25" to .50" of rain Monday evening.  Slightly cooler and drier air will follow with highs in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.    David Karnes

FRIDAY:

  • 8am... Sunny, 19
  • Noon... Sunny, 39
  • 5pm... Sunny, 50
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • WeatherMore>>

  • Warming this weekend

    Warming this weekend

    Thursday, January 18 2018 6:35 AM EST2018-01-18 11:35:26 GMT

    Good Thursday.  We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning.  Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.  

    More

    Good Thursday.  We have another bitterly cold start today with temps in the low to mid 10s this morning.  Fortunately, our winds are fairly calm this morning so wind chill won't be as much of an issue heading out.  

    More

  • UPDATE: Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

    UPDATE: Up to 2 inches of snow possible in parts of the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

    Monday, January 15 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-15 23:40:33 GMT

    The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.

    More

    The roads will be very slick including interstates and main city roads Tuesday night because of these cold temperatures. So travel should be discouraged.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.