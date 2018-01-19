Warming through the weekend

Good Friday! The warmer weather is FINALLY moving in. After another bitterly cold start in the 10s we will warm quickly through the day with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees.

The weekend looks great. We will start Saturday in the upper 20s and climb into the low 50s in the afternoon with some clouds building through the day. Sunday will be great with temps ranging from 39 in the morning to 62 in the afternoon. We will have mostly cloudy skies, but no rain.

Monday will be warm to start next week with highs in the upper 50s. A front will bring in about .25" to .50" of rain Monday evening. Slightly cooler and drier air will follow with highs in the low to mid 50s for the rest of the week.

David Karnes

