UPDATE: Two injured in Marion Co. house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Two injured in Marion Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITWELL, TN (WRCB) -

Two people have been injured in a house fire in Marion County. The fire call came in around 4 a.m. It happened at a home on Griffith Highway in Whitwell.

Two Life Force Units were called. A man was flown to Vanderbilt in Nashville and a woman was flown to Erlanger.

Investigators will be back on scene today to determine a cause.


 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.