Update: Suspects captured in early morning high speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The suspects who attempted to evade Tennessee Highway Patrol officers have now been captured. Two men and a woman were placed under arrest. 

As of 3:50 am, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect after an early morning pursuit.

The pursuit began around 3 a.m. near East Brainerd Road. It ended off I-24 near Cummings Highway. Now authorities are searching near Cummings and Birmingham highways.

Officials have no suspect information at this time.  No injuries have been reported.

