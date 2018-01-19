Update: Suspects captured in early morning high speed chase

UPDATE: The suspects who attempted to evade Tennessee Highway Patrol officers have now been captured. Two men and a woman were placed under arrest.

BREAKING: Several law enforcement agencies responding to a chase early this morning that ended here on Cummings Hwy. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/t9TSwertVg — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) January 19, 2018

BREAKING: Our cameras were rolling as troopers put a suspect in cuffs on Cummings Hwy. Working to learn if they’re still searching for another suspect. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/vRc6ERAn0t — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) January 19, 2018

BREAKING: We’ve seen at least two men and one woman put in handcuffs on Cummings Hwy. Suspects lead police on a chase across the city. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/9YqhAt3fW7 — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) January 19, 2018

ONLY ON 3: Here’s photos of two of the suspects that lead police on a high speed chase across the city. I’m following new details coming up next on @WRCB. pic.twitter.com/3zE4lUwcg6 — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) January 19, 2018

As of 3:50 am, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect after an early morning pursuit.

The pursuit began around 3 a.m. near East Brainerd Road. It ended off I-24 near Cummings Highway. Now authorities are searching near Cummings and Birmingham highways.

Officials have no suspect information at this time. No injuries have been reported.