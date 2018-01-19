Road closures for January 20

Chattanooga Women's March: The following closures will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm; River Street between both Coolidge and Renaissance Parks, southbound Market Street from Frazier Avenue across the bridge to West 4th Street, West Aquarium Way between Market Street and Broad Street, West 3rd Street between Market Street and Broad Street, as well as a single westbound lane of West 4th Street between Market Street and Broad Street. The Women's March rally begins in Coolidge Park at 11:30, followed by the march's route, which is 1.99 miles and wheelchair accessible. Visit www.chattanoogawomensmarch.com for more information.

Winter in the West Village: West 8th Street will be closed from Pine Street to Chestnut Street, as well as Pine Street in front of the Westin Hotel, from 12:00 pm to Midnight for this celebration in the streets. Visit www.westinchattanooga.com for general information.