Former Vol Jauan Jennings hints at return to Rocky Top

Former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings seems to have found a way to get on Jeremy Pruitt's good side this off-season.

The star receiver was dismissed back in November by then-interim head coach Brady Hoke, but Thursday night the junior hinted at a return to Rocky Top.

Jennings posted a picture on Instagram of his touchdown catch against Missouri in 2016 with the caption, "Vol Nation one last season ! Support has to be there like never before !!!!"

It appears Jauan Jennings is back on Tennessee’s team. Check out his latest Instagram post pic.twitter.com/Ipf0e89E1H — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 19, 2018

Jennings is already enrolled in classes for the spring semester.

He was dismissed abruptly after posting a rant against Tennessee's previous coaching staff. However, shortly after his dismissal, he expressed remorse for his actions.