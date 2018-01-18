Former Vol Jauan Jennings hints at return to Rocky Top - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Vol Jauan Jennings hints at return to Rocky Top

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

Former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings seems to have found a way to get on Jeremy Pruitt's good side this off-season. 

The star receiver was dismissed back in November by then-interim head coach Brady Hoke, but Thursday night the junior hinted at a return to Rocky Top.

Jennings posted a picture on Instagram of his touchdown catch against Missouri in 2016 with the caption, "Vol Nation one last season ! Support has to be there like never before !!!!" 

Jennings is already enrolled in classes for the spring semester.

He was dismissed abruptly after posting a rant against Tennessee's previous coaching staff. However, shortly after his dismissal, he expressed remorse for his actions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.