Former Vol Jauan Jennings hints at return to Rocky Top

Former Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings seems to have found a way to get on Jeremy Pruitt's good side this off-season.More
Meme Jackson scored 18 points, but it was not enough as No. 5/5 Notre Dame overcame a 23-point deficit to hand No. 6/7 Tennessee its second loss.More
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team outscored Wofford 28-17 in the second half to come away with a 54-47 victory Thursday night at Richardson Indoor Stadium.More
