One Direction band member donates to a North Georgia girl

A North Georgia mother says her daughter will receive the medical care she needs thanks to the generosity of famous pop star.

The Sanford family needed help modifying their home to make it easier for their daughter with cerebral palsy and a member of the band, One Direction, stepped up.

Nine-year-old Rylee Sanford has a rare brain malformation that limits her speech and ability to walk. She was born with bilateral close-lipped Schizencephaly, which ultimately caused Cerebral Palsy.

Rylee's mother, Lisa Sanford, says the therapy sessions Rylee goes through may be costly but they are worth it.

“Everyone says I wish they would sit still I wish they would sit still need you want them out running around because you know I'd give anything,” Mrs. Sanford.

The Sanford family travels to Texas several times a year for Rylee's therapy sessions.

Mrs. Sanford says this Spring’s treatment will be out of pocket. On top of that cost there are some upgrades that need to be made to their home to better assist Rylee.

“For the ramp because we have to have that and in here you know there's some doorways and stuff that needs to be widened and she'll be getting a wheelchair.”

The family created an online fundraising account to raise the $15,000 needed.

Older sister Makayley says Rylee has always loved music.

Her favorite artists are Taylor Swift and Zayn, who is a former member of the boy band - One Direction.

When their latest song came on her iPad Makayley recorded Rylee's reaction.

“There song I don't want to live forever came and she just started hysterically crying because it was so overwhelming,” said Sanford.

Makayley posted the video online.

She says she never imagined video would get the attention of band member Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson made a $10,000 donation to Rylee's fund and tweeted about the video.

“He quoted it the next day and said this made my day. And so his fandom were actually super supportive of her,” said Sanford.

Makayley says the gesture means a lot to Rylee and her family.

“It helps to know that there are people out there who really love Rylee,” said Sanford.

After Tomlinson tweeted about Rylee another $2,500 in donations rolled in from across the globe.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.