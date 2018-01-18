12 Most Wanted suspect arrested by police, U.S. Marshals

A carjacking suspect on Hamilton County's 12 Most Wanted list was arrested.

According to the complaint affidavit, 27-year-old Jeffery John Nunes is accused of stealing a vehicle.

The theft happened on January 8, at Goodwill on East Brainerd Road.

The affidavit says Nunes is accused of stealing a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac from the parking lot.

Chattanooga police and U.S. Marshals found Nunes at an extended stay hotel on Gunbarrel Road where they took him into custody.

Nunes is charged with car jacking, two counts of theft of property over $10,000, and driving on revoked license.

His next court date is scheduled for January 23.

