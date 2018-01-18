Titans interview Mike Vrabel for head coaching job

Just three days after the Tennessee Titans parted ways with Head Coach Mike Mularkey, the franchise has interviewed its first candidate.

The Titans announced Thursday that Texans' defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel was the first to interview for the head coach position.

Vrabel has been with the Texans for four seasons, the first three as linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

He interviewed for both the Colts' and Lions' head coaching jobs, which are reportedly being accepted by two other assistant coaches.

The Titans are also planning to interview Panthers' defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Rams' offensive coordinator Matt Lafleur, according to league sources.

