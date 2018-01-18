UPDATE: Former Chattanooga police officer admits to possession of child pornography

UPDATE: The former Chattanooga Police Officer who is charged with possessing child pornography pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

According to the plea agreement, Bryan Moody III admitted to accessing child pornography on his phone.

"Law enforcement agents identified the defendant as a participant in a sexually explicit chat room in which the discussions were focused on sexual conduct with children," the document reads.

Moody was unaware he was talking to an undercover federal agent in that chat room. Police approached Moody in person and interviewed him. While being interviewed Moody admitted, "he had viewed at least two videos as well as additional still images of child pornography by accessing those images on his cell phone..."

As a part of the agreement, Moody agreed to hand over his phone for inspection, pay all fines, and register as a sex offender.

Moody faces up to 10 years in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

PREVIOUS STORY: A former Chattanooga Police officer is accused of possessing child pornography.

Bryan Moody III is facing one count of possession of child pornography in federal court.

According to court documents, filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Moody "knowingly accessed and attempted to access with intent to view material that contained an image of child pornography...that had been transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means including by computer..."

Moody is accused of possessing child pornography last April, two months before resigning from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Channel 3 obtained a letter in June of 2017, which placed a former officer Bryan Moody III on administrative leave. Four days later, Moody turned in his resignation.

"I am disgusted and disappointed by the unethical, criminal behavior of this former officer," Police Chief David Roddy says. "When an officer is indicted on charges such as this it damages the honorable and commendable things your police officers do to assist community members every day."

