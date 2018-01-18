Former Chattanooga police officer charged with Possession of Child Pornography

A former Chattanooga Police officer is accused of possessing child pornography.

Bryan Moody III is facing one count of possession of child pornography in federal court.

According to court documents, filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Moody "knowingly accessed and attempted to access with intent to view material that contained an image of child pornography...that had been transported in interstate and foreign commerce by any means including by computer..."

Moody is accused of possessing child pornography last April, two months before resigning from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Channel 3 obtained a letter in June of 2017, which placed a former officer Bryan Moody III on administrative leave. Four days later, Moody turned in his resignation.

"I am disgusted and disappointed by the unethical, criminal behavior of this former officer," Police Chief David Roddy says. "When an officer is indicted on charges such as this it damages the honorable and commendable things your police officers do to assist community members every day."

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.