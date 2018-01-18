An online glitch cause Wells Fargo customers to be charged twice for bills

An online glitch caused some Wells Fargo online banking customers to be charged twice for bills this week.

Customers began reporting Wednesday some accounts were overdrawn due to issues with automatic online bill pay. Other customers complained of excessive wait times as they tried to resolve the issue over the phone.

The company blamed an internal processing issue for the error and said it is now resolved.

"The issue was corrected overnight, and customers should now see their correct balances," Wells Fargo spokesperson Hilary O'Byrne said."Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of."

Some customers may be having an issue with their Bill Pay transactions. We are working to fix the issue and resolve this tonight. Thanks for your patience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018