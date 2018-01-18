An online glitch cause Wells Fargo customers to be charged twice - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

An online glitch cause Wells Fargo customers to be charged twice for bills

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An online glitch caused some Wells Fargo online banking customers to be charged twice for bills this week.

Customers began reporting Wednesday some accounts were overdrawn due to issues with automatic online bill pay. Other customers complained of excessive wait times as they tried to resolve the issue over the phone.

The company blamed an internal processing issue for the error and said it is now resolved.

"The issue was corrected overnight, and customers should now see their correct balances," Wells Fargo spokesperson Hilary O'Byrne said."Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of."

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.