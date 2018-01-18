Government shutdown looms amid congressional fight over DREAMers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Government shutdown looms amid congressional fight over DREAMers

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) -

Congress is lurching toward a government shutdown as Republicans failed to reach agreement on a bill that would keep federal agencies funded past a Friday deadline. Much of the debate centered around the fate of 700,000 so-called DREAMers—immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Many Democrats have said they won’t vote for a spending bill unless it includes protections for DREAMers, while Republican leaders have instead focused on a short-term bill that would keep the government open for one month. This is White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking Wednesday.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “The president certainly doesn’t want a shutdown. And if one happens, I think you only have one place to look, and that’s to the Democrats, who are holding our military and our national security hostage by trying to push through other policies that have nothing to do with the budget. We would like to, again, get a budget deal done—a two-year budget deal, a clean budget deal—and then focus on negotiations, following that, that deal with finding a permanent solution to DACA and responsible immigration reform.”

