Law enforcement searching "several acres" of land in Harrison

By Megan Roberts, Executive Producer
Several law enforcement agencies are searching "several acres" of land in the Highway 58 area in Harrison. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Chattanooga Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff's Office, and other regional resources are there following up on a tip.

It's unclear what or who they are looking for at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene working to learn more. 
 

