One person injured in a house fire in East Lake

By Kerry French, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One person was injured in an house fire that broke out in a duplex in East Lake. The fire happened on the 4800 block of General Thomas Boulevard, just before midnight on Wednesday night. According to the Chattanooga Fire Department the fire was located in the kitchen in Apartment A.

The fire was spreading into the attic, but firefighters managed to get the fire under control quickly.

Battalion Chief Ashley May, the commander on the scene said one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

