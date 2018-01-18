Local spot cleans up after mildew, sink issues

In Hamilton County, there are no failures to report so it's a good weekend to head out for a meal. We do have one restaurant that had some cleaning up to do.

This week, the Moonpie General Store scored an 89. Remember, that's considered a good score. Good news is they corrected it to a 99. At the first inspection, inspectors found mildew in the ice machine. The handsink was blocked in the back room. Those issues were corrected.



Hamilton County Schools

96 Eastlake Academy 2700 E. 34th Street

Hamilton County Hotels

90 Stadium Inn W. 21st Street

96 Read House 827 Broad Street

Hamilton County Restaurants

89 Moonpie General Store 429 Broad Street; reasons including mildew in ice machine, blocked handsink in back room next to compartment sink. Corrected to 99.

91 Buffalo Wild Wings 5744 Highway 53

92 Applebee's 5606 Brainerd Road

93 Longhorn Steakhouse 5583 Highway 153

94 Grand China 3015 Dayton Blvd.

94 Taco Mac 423 Market Street

95 Subway 4106 Dayton Blvd.

96 Taco Bell 3151 S. Broad Street

96 Wendy's 1868 Dayton Blvd.

96 Rafael's 3877 Hixson Pike

96 Pizza Hut Carry Out 4340 Ringgold Road

97 Toscana Italian Grill 6219 Lee Highway

97 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike

97 Pizza Hut 776 Mountain Creek Road

97 Subway 850 Market Street

98 Bruster's 1406 Jenkins Road

98 Subway 6429 Lee Highway

98 Wendy's 7019 Shallowford Road

98 McDonald's 4123 Hixson Pike

98 Subway 6054 Shallowford Road

98 Bojangle's 2023 Dayton Blvd.

98 Starbuck's 827 Broad Street

98 Chick-fil-a 5830 Brainerd Road

98 DQ Grill & Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road

99 Heaven & Ale 304 Cherokee Blvd.

99 Milk & Honey 135 N. Market Street

99 Mojo Burrito 1800 Dayton Blvd.

99 Ben & Jerry's 201 Broad Street

99 I Love Juice Bar 7407 Igou Gap Road

100 Jersey Mike's 5510 Highway 153

100 Papa John's 7000 Lee Highway

100 Jimmy Johns 7407 Igou Gap Road

99 Chicken Salad Chick 1820 Gunbarrel Road

100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 2020 Gunbarrel Road

100 Joe Muggs Coffee 5239 Highway 153

100 Cafe JaNet 5231 Wilbanks Drive

100 Zaxby's 8864 Old Lee Highway

100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad Street

100 American Draft 1400 Market Street

100 Penn Station Subs 411 Broad Street

100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 1906 Dayton Blvd.

Catoosa County

95 Sonic (HWY 41), 6645 Hwy 41, Ringgold

Murray County

100 Murray County Senior Center, 820 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

Walker County

90 Hardee’s – Lafayette, 813 N Main St., Lafayette

95 Mountain Cove Farm Resort, 994 Daughtery Gap Rd., Chickamauga

Whitfield County