Local spot cleans up after mildew, sink issues - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local spot cleans up after mildew, sink issues

Posted: Updated:
By Brian Didlake, Producer
Connect
By Kristin Hodges
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

In Hamilton County, there are no failures to report so it's a good weekend to head out for a meal. We do have one restaurant that had some cleaning up to do.
This week, the Moonpie General Store scored an 89. Remember, that's considered a good score. Good news is they corrected it to a 99. At the first inspection, inspectors found mildew in the ice machine. The handsink was blocked in the back room. Those issues were corrected. 
 

Hamilton County Schools

  • 96 Eastlake Academy 2700 E. 34th Street

Hamilton County Hotels

  • 90 Stadium Inn W. 21st Street
  • 96 Read House 827 Broad Street

Hamilton County Restaurants

  • 89 Moonpie General Store 429 Broad Street; reasons including mildew in ice machine, blocked handsink in back room next to compartment sink. Corrected to 99.
  • 91 Buffalo Wild Wings 5744 Highway 53
  • 92 Applebee's 5606 Brainerd Road
  • 93 Longhorn Steakhouse 5583 Highway 153
  • 94 Grand China 3015 Dayton Blvd.
  • 94 Taco Mac 423 Market Street
  • 95 Subway 4106 Dayton Blvd.
  • 96 Taco Bell 3151 S. Broad Street
  • 96 Wendy's 1868 Dayton Blvd.
  • 96 Rafael's 3877 Hixson Pike
  • 96 Pizza Hut Carry Out 4340 Ringgold Road
  • 97 Toscana Italian Grill 6219 Lee Highway
  • 97 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike
  • 97 Pizza Hut 776 Mountain Creek Road
  • 97 Subway 850 Market Street
  • 98 Bruster's 1406 Jenkins Road
  • 98 Subway 6429 Lee Highway
  • 98 Wendy's 7019 Shallowford Road
  • 98 McDonald's 4123 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Subway 6054 Shallowford Road
  • 98 Bojangle's 2023 Dayton Blvd.
  • 98 Starbuck's 827 Broad Street
  • 98 Chick-fil-a 5830 Brainerd Road
  • 98 DQ Grill & Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road
  • 99 Heaven & Ale 304 Cherokee Blvd.
  • 99 Milk & Honey 135 N. Market Street
  • 99 Mojo Burrito 1800 Dayton Blvd.
  • 99 Ben & Jerry's 201 Broad Street
  • 99 I Love Juice Bar 7407 Igou Gap Road
  • 100 Jersey Mike's 5510 Highway 153
  • 100 Subway 4106 Dayton Blvd.
  • 100 Papa John's 7000 Lee Highway
  • 100 Jimmy Johns 7407 Igou Gap Road
  • 99 Chicken Salad Chick 1820 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 2020 Gunbarrel Road
  • 100 Joe Muggs Coffee 5239 Highway 153
  • 100 Cafe JaNet 5231 Wilbanks Drive
  • 100 Zaxby's 8864 Old Lee Highway
  • 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad Street
  • 100 American Draft 1400 Market Street
  • 100 Penn Station Subs 411 Broad Street
  • 100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 1906 Dayton Blvd.

Catoosa County

  • 95 Sonic (HWY 41), 6645 Hwy 41, Ringgold

Murray County

  • 100 Murray County Senior Center, 820 G.I. Maddox Pkwy, Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 90 Hardee’s – Lafayette, 813 N Main St., Lafayette
  • 95 Mountain Cove Farm Resort, 994 Daughtery Gap Rd., Chickamauga

Whitfield County

  • 94 Ci Ci’s Pizza, 1345 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
  • 99 Gill’s Grill, 1511 Ambtment Rd., Dalton
  • 91 Lending Tree Elementary School, 300 S Tibbs Rd., Dalton
  • 99 Regional Youth Detention Center, 2735 Underwood Rd., Dalton
  • 100 Roan Street School, 1116 Roan St., Dalton
  • 96 Southeast High School, 1954 Riverbend Rd., Dalton
  • 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School, 203 E School St., Tunnel Hill
  • 96 Westside Middle School, 580 Lafayette Rd., Rocky Face
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.