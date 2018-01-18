Uber to begin using autonomous vehicles - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uber to begin using autonomous vehicles

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Uber soon says some of its passengers won't have to look at their apps to get a peek at the driver coming to get them - because their vehicles won't have drivers.

The company plans to carry passengers in autonomous vehicles without human backup drivers - and they say the change may happen as early as next year.

That puts Uber on track with competitors who plan to ease into the driverless marketplace around the same time.
    

